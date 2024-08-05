Gujarat govt extends fishing ban till Aug 15

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has decided to extend the ban on fishing activities in the Arabian Sea by a fortnight till August 15, a move the Congress party claimed to be “unfair and reckless” which will cause financial losses to fishermen.



A senior official from the Gujarat fisheries department on Sunday said the decision was taken in consultation with the central government after considering a representation made by the fishermen’s association to allow more time for fish to breed.

The government also took into account scientific data and weather conditions to reach the decision, he said, adding the change is also likely to be adopted by other states on the western coast.

Since 2021, the annual fishing ban in the state remained in effect from June 1 till July 31.

The state fisheries department on July 31 issued a notification, amending the Gujarat Fisheries (Amendment) Rules, 2020, which stated no person shall carry out any type of fishing in the inland and territorial waters from June 1 to August 15 (a total of 76 days) in a calendar year.

However, state Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil in a statement on Sunday said, “The decision of the Gujarat government to ban fishing till August 15 is unfair and reckless. We request the

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Government of Gujarat to reconsider and allow the fishermen to go to the sea immediately.”