Gujarat: Four children killed in wall collapse; five injured

HALOL: Four children under the age of five were killed and five others injured when a wall of a defunct factory collapsed on their makeshift tents amid heavy rains in an industrial area in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district on Thursday, said the police.



The victims’ families belong to Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and have migrated here to work as labourers at a construction site near an unused chemical factory at Chandrapura village in Halol taluka.

Families of construction workers were living in makeshift tents that they had erected adjacent to the boundary wall of the factory, said District Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki.

“The wall suddenly collapsed on these families amid rain. Of the total nine persons injured in the wall collapse, four children under the age of five died on the spot,” he said.

Five others, including two women and two children, were shifted to a hospital in Halol. “Later, one of the injured was shifted to Vadodara for further treatment,” said Solanki.

The deceased kids have been identified as Chiriram Damor (5), Abhishek Bhuriya (4), Gungun Bhuriya (2) and Muskan Bhuriya (5). Meanwhile, several parts of south Gujarat have received heavy rainfall in the last 36 hours and more showers are expected in the next two days. Pardi taluka of Valsad district received 182 mm of rainfall in 36 hours ending at 6 am, they said.