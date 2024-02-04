Gujarat: Former Cong MLA Chirag Patel joins BJP

Ahmedabad: Former Congress MLA Chirag Patel joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Sunday in the presence of state BJP chief CR Paatil.

Patel, a first-time MLA from Khambat seat in Anand district, resigned as member of the state assembly on December 14, 2023 after citing disappointment with the working style of the Congress leadership and alleging groupism in the party's state unit. In the December 2022 state Assembly polls, Patel had defeated BJP's Mayur Raval by a narrow margin of less than 4,000 votes.

On Sunday, Patel joined the BJP along with a large number of his supporters at an event in Khambhat.