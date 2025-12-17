Gujarat Cong to launch 2nd phase of ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’

Ahmedabad: Opposition Congress on Tuesday announced that the second phase of the party’s ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ will begin from Fagvel village in Kheda district on December 20 and will culminate in Dahod district on January 6.

The ‘yatra’ or march will cover a distance of nearly 1,400 kilometers and pass from seven central Gujarat districts - Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Dahod, state Congress president Amit Chavda said in a press conference here.

The Opposition party had organised the first phase of the ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ between November 21 and December 3 in north Gujarat mainly on the issue of compensation to farmers who lost their crop to unseasonal rains and on the issue of illegal sale of liquor and drugs in the state.

“Now, in the second phase of our ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’, we will cover seven districts of central Gujarat to voice issues affecting farmers, students, youth, women and workers. The yatra will commence on December 20 from Kheda and end at Dahod on January 6,” Chavda said.