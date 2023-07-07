Gujarat CM opens U20 Mayoral Summit

AHMEDABAD: With an objective to finalise a draft common agenda for sustainable development after discussing the best practices being followed by different cities of G20 countries, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched a two-day ‘Urban 20 Mayoral Summit’.



In his inaugural address, the Gujarat CM Patel said that urbanisation should be designed in such a way where there is a solution to problems pertaining to climate change, public service and traffic, among others. “Development of every city is important to shape our future. Rapid urbanisation is happening in all countries and cities do not only generate opportunities for economic development, but they also offer opportunities for social economy for their countries,” Patel said while stressing that Gujarat is one of the most urbanised states in India.

The U20 is an engagement group under India’s G20 presidency. It is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries, emphasising the role of cities in taking forward the global agenda for sustainable development through collaboration among cities.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, around 500 delegates are taking part in the Urban 20 (U20) Summit, facilitating discussions among cities from G20 countries. There are over 142 delegates from nearly 60 foreign cities and 120 delegates from Indian cities.

Over 45 mayors and deputy mayors from international cities are participating in the two-day summit. More than 35 Indian mayors, including Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, Prayagraj Mayor Umesh Chander, Surat Mayor Hemaliben Boghawala, are also attending the event.

“It is necessary that urbanisation should be designed in such a way that along with sustainable development, there is also a solution to various problems relating to climate change, traffic and public service distribution. The Mayors of cities of G20 countries have gathered here to work on a common agenda for sustainable development,” Patel said.

“As a global community, several challenges would be similar. The Urban20 summit will prove good by bringing mayors and global leaders on a single platform for modern development and futuristic challenges,” he said.

“With over 500 participants, including mayors, deputy mayors, and city officials, besides government delegates and knowledge partners, this is poised to become one of the largest U20 summits ever,” said Kunal Kumar, joint secretary at the ministry. On the occasion, Emilia Saiz Carrancedo, who is general secretary of United Cities and Local Governments, said that the focus of U20 meet is to create a balance in the development of urban cities without disturbing the ecological balance of rural areas.

Thematic sessions on the six U20 priority areas are being organised during the summit. The U20 priority areas echo the emphasis G20 is laying on environmental responsibility, climate finance and cities of the future. The six priorities under the U20 include encouraging environmentally responsible behaviours, accelerating climate finance, ensuring water security, promoting local culture and economy, reinventing frameworks for urban governance and planning, and catalysing digital urban futures.

The thematic sessions would include talks and presentations by mayors or equivalent city leaders from Tokyo, Riyadh, Paris, Surat, Srinagar, Amman, Los Angeles, New York City, Katowice, Kochi and Durban, among others.