Gujarat: 5 killed in road accident

Five persons were killed when a state transport (ST) bus ran over them after it was hit by a speeding private bus in Kalol town of Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 7.30 am at a local bus where some passengers were waiting for a bus, they said.

They were run over by the ST bus, which was stationary but suddenly got pushed forward after being hit by a private luxury bus from behind, an official from Kalol police station said.