Gujarat: 5 killed as tempo collides with car

At least five persons were killed and nearly 15 injured when a tempo turned turtle in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district following a head-on collision with a car on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said.

Sources said the death toll might increase.

About 20 passengers travelling on a tempo to attend a pre-wedding event when the vehicle met with an accident near Kotha village of Lunawada taluka, said Deputy

Superintendent of Police P S Tadvi citing preliminary investigation.

“As of now, five persons have died, while nearly 15 were injured in the accident.

There were 20 to 21 persons on the tempo when it turned turtle after hitting a car coming from the opposite direction,” said Deputy

Superintendent of Police P S Tadvi, adding that further investigation is on.