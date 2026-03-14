Gujarat: 4 AAP leaders, supporters join BJP in presence of Dy CM

Netrang: Four Aam Aadmi Party leaders and several workers joined the ruling BJP in tribal-dominated Netrang in Gujarat’s Bharuch district in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday.



The leaders who joined the BJP are Jhagadia Assembly candidate Urmila Bhagat, Anantkumar Panchal from Jhagadia, Kiran Vasava from Walia, and Arun Vasava from Walia, said Sanghavi while addressing the ‘Adivasi Gaurav Sammelan’ (Tribal Pride Conference).

“BJP workers will always be ready to ensure the development of the Adivasi community and to deliver government schemes to every individual. Previous governments treated the Adivasi community merely as a vote bank, whereas after the BJP government came to power, development work such as roads, water supply, and other facilities has accelerated in Adivasi areas,” the deputy CM said.