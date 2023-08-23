Gujarat: 18 factory workers hospitalised after gas leaks

Eighteen workers were hospitalised after inhaling a toxic gas that leaked in a factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Wednesday, the police said.

“As many as 18 workers were hospitalised after inhaling bromine gas that leaked from a tank of a chemical factory located at Vedaj village,” said sub-inspector of Vedach.

There were around 2,000 workers present in the factory when the leakage was reported around 1 pm. All were safely evacuated, the police official said.

“The workers who were near the tank complained of health problems and were rushed to the hospital. The leakage has been controlled,” she said.