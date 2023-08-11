Gujarat: 10 killed, 13 injured as mini-truck rams into vehicle

AHMEDABAD: At least 10 persons, including three children, were killed, and 13 others injured after a mini-truck, in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Friday, police said.



The incident took place near Bagodara village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway around 11 am, District Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava said.

The victims were returning to Ahmedabad from Chotila in neighbouring Surendranagar district, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased.

Inspector General of Ahmedabad Range Prem Vir Singh rushed to the spot after being informed about the accident.

“The mini-truck, which was not meant to transport people, was carrying 23 persons when it rammed into a truck that was parked on the roadside after its tyre got punctured. Ten persons died on the spot, while 13 others were injured,” Singh told reporters.

The deceased as well as the injured persons belonged to a village in Kapadvanj taluka of Kheda district and were returning home after attending a religious event in Chotila town in Surendranagar, he said.

“Pained by the road mishap on the Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PMO India said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” it said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident on the micro

blogging site.