MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Guj: Signature Bridge to be completed by Oct 2023
Nation

Guj: Signature Bridge to be completed by Oct 2023

BY MPost1 Aug 2023 6:15 PM GMT

new delhi: The Government of Gujarat, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has undertaken a series of development works and initiated various schemes in Gujarat. One of them is the Signature Bridge, connecting Okha and Beyt Dwarka.

It is under construction at a cost of Rs 978 crores with a length of 2320 meters. 38 pillars have been constructed in the sea using Hawk Cranes. The work started in March 2018. It is expected to be ready by October 2023.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X