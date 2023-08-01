Guj: Signature Bridge to be completed by Oct 2023
new delhi: The Government of Gujarat, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has undertaken a series of development works and initiated various schemes in Gujarat. One of them is the Signature Bridge, connecting Okha and Beyt Dwarka.
It is under construction at a cost of Rs 978 crores with a length of 2320 meters. 38 pillars have been constructed in the sea using Hawk Cranes. The work started in March 2018. It is expected to be ready by October 2023.
