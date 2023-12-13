Guj AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigns, says will soon join BJP

: In a jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, its MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned as member of the state legislative assembly and primary membership of the party on Wednesday, claiming AAP was not the right platform to serve people.

After tendering his resignation as MLA, the leader who also goes by the name Bhupat Bhayani, told reporters that he has also resigned as a worker of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and will join the ruling BJP soon.

Bhayani, who represented Visavadar seat in Junagadh district, handed over his resignation to Gujarat assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar in the morning, an official said.

In his resignation letter, Bhayani said he is resigning as an MLA, but did not mention any reason in it behind the decision. ‘The speaker has accepted Bhayani’s resignation,’ Gujarat Assembly secretary DM Patel said.

Bhayani was one of the five MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) elected in the last year’s state polls, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with a thumping majority by bagging 156 seats in the 182-member assembly.