MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Guj: 3 workers crushed to death by crane at Okha port
Nation

Guj: 3 workers crushed to death by crane at Okha port

BY MPost26 Dec 2024 12:45 AM IST

Devbhumi Dwarka: Three workers were killed after a crane fell on them at a jetty construction site at the Okha port in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district on Wednesday, police said.

The jetty at the Okha port is being constructed by the Gujarat Maritime Board, district collector GT Pandya said. Two workers died on the spot after getting crushed by the crane, while another worker was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, an official from Okha Marine police station said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X