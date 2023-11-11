Guinness World Record set with 22.23L diyas lighting up Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Ayodhya, the sacred city steeped in history and tradition, once again etched its name in the Guinness World Records by lighting an astounding 22.23 lakh diyas for 45 minutes during the Diwali celebrations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proudly announced the success of the mission, surpassing last year’s record of 9 lakh diyas.



The mesmerising display took place at 51 ghats along the banks of the river Saryu, where the diyas illuminated the night sky and reflected in the waters below.

Yogi Adityanath credited the achievement to the dedication of thousands of volunteers who tirelessly worked to ensure the success of the event. Residents across Ayodhya also participated by lighting oil lamps at temples, shops, and homes, marking a collective celebration of Diwali.

The media advisor to the Chief Minister, Mritunjay, confirmed the record-setting feat. Guinness World Records officials, using drone cameras, closely monitored the event before presenting the certificate to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Professor Pratibha Goyal, vice-chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, praised the collaborative effort involving officials, colleges, inter colleges, and voluntary organisations.

Over 24,000 volunteers, predominantly college students, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the ‘Deepotsav,’ with the administration procuring over 25 lakh diyas, including 3 lakh cow dung lamps from the local artisans.

Professor Sant Sharan Mishra, the Nodal officer of Deepotsav, shared insights into the meticulous process of arranging the diyas. He explained the challenges faced by students in maintaining the symmetry and ensuring that each lamp glowed for the prescribed 45 minutes, a requirement for breaking the Guinness record.

Mishra highlighted the dedication of the students who underwent training to perfect the art of lighting the diyas without disturbing the pattern.

The atmosphere in Ayodhya was charged with spirituality as ‘Tretayuga’ came to life when Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman returned to the ‘Pushpaka Vimana’ after 14 years of exile. The city witnessed a spectacular reunion with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoing as the ‘Deepotsava’ commenced on schedule.

The symbolic forms of gods were welcomed by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries, including Ambassadors from Vietnam, Trinidad, and Tobago.

The CM offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for the welfare of the people before the grand reunion of Lord Ram and his brother Bharat, evoking memories of Ram’s coronation ages ago.

In the heart of Ayodhya, the chief minister bowed before ‘Ram,’ seeking blessings for the well-being of the people. The city, adorned with millions of diyas, became a beacon of light and devotion, showcasing the unity and spirit of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya.