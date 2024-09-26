‘Guided tour not good’: Omar slams govt for inviting foreign diplomats to see J&K Assembly elections

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for inviting foreign diplomats to observe the ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the polls were an internal matter of India and “we do not need their certificate”.

“I don’t know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here,” the NC vice president told reporters here. “When foreign governments comment, then the Government of India says ‘this is an internal matter for India’ and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections.”

This “guided tour” is not a good thing, he said, alleging the Centre wants to take credit for the people’s participation in these polls “which is a betrayal with the people here”.

Voting is taking place on Wednesday on 26 seats spread across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A delegation of 16 diplomats from New Delhi-based missions arrived here this morning at the invitation of the Ministry of External Affairs to observe the ongoing polls. Abdullah said the Assembly polls in J&K “are an internal matter for us”, and “we do not need their certificate”.

“Also, this participation (of people in polls) is not because of the government of India, it is inspite of everything that the government of India did. They have humiliated people, they have used all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people. “Inspite of that, people are coming and participating in the elections. So, this is not something the government of India should be highlighting. But, anyway, that’s the way they are,” he said.