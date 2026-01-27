Guests enjoy cuisine of Northeast at Prez’s ‘At Home’ reception

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted the customary ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was focused on the culture, art and cuisine of the Northeastern states.

Guests were welcomed with traditional draping of a specially designed Eri silk stole. Eri silk, often called ‘peace silk’, is a vital part of the textile tradition and economy of Northeast India.

The chief guests of the Republic Day celebrations, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, attended the reception, President Murmu’s office said in a post on X.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also attended the reception, it said.