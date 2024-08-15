GTA launches free UPSC coaching initiative to provide level playing field for Hill students

Darjeeling: In a step towards providing a level playing field for UPSC candidates from the Hills, specially from far flung remote areas, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the Darjeeling Welfare Society (DWS) inaugurated a free UPSC coaching programme. The inauguration programme took place at the Lal Kothi, the GTA Secretariat in Darjeeling on Wednesday.



The initiative aims to provide top-notch quality preparation resources for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, following the recent success of Darjeeling candidates in the 2024 exams.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary of India and President, DWS, who was present for the programme, emphasised the need to support local talent and make top-tier coaching accessible to those who might otherwise be unable to afford it.

“The programme will help provide a level playing field for the candidates appearing from the Hill including the far flung remote areas. The programme has an innovative learning model combining online and offline learning, featuring rigorous academic content, online lectures, and special sessions with successful candidates and officers. We will have experienced educators from renowned training centres from Delhi, visit the students and coach them at times. On August 17, educators from Delhi will be visiting Darjeeling to meet the candidates.”

Along with this, the programme will be of a duration of over 15 months, starting in June-July each year, students will receive comprehensive coaching.

Those who pass the preliminary exams will benefit from additional coaching up to the interview stage. To enhance accessibility, coaching centres have been set up at Southfield College and St. Joseph’s College in Darjeeling, providing a supportive and resource-rich environment. The coaching has started with 60 students.

“The inauguration marks a new chapter in fostering educational opportunities in Darjeeling, aiming to empower local youth and contribute to the region’s development by enhancing their prospects in civil services,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA.