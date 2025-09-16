GTA chief seeks state help to tackle water, sewerage woes in Darj Hills

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa has sought urgent intervention from the Bengal government to address the acute deficiency of modern sewerage and water supply systems in the hill towns of Kurseong, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Mirik.

Thapa submitted a memorandum to Firhad Hakim, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, in Kolkata on Monday, urging for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs,) followed by implementation of modern sewerage schemes in the four municipalities. He also urged augmentation of water supply in Darjeeling Municipality area under the Amrut 2.0 scheme.

In his letter, Thapa highlighted that the existing sewerage system, dating back to the British era, has become nearly non-functional.

The absence of a modern network, he warned, is not only an infrastructural gap but also a serious public health hazard, leading to untreated waste contaminating natural water sources and exposing both residents and tourists to the risk of waterborne diseases.

“The region’s dependence on tourism makes this civic deficiency even more alarming,” Thapa wrote, adding that poor infrastructure was harming the long-term sustainability and image of the hill towns.

On the issue of water supply, Thapa apprised the acute scarcity in Darjeeling, where a huge tourist inflow adds to the pressure. He called for immediate augmentation by pumping from the perennial Rangiṭ River to ensure a reliable and sustainable supply for the hill town.

Thapa appealed for the state government’s priority intervention “in the larger interest of public health, sustainable urban development and preservation of the fragile Himalayan ecology”.

Minister Firhad Hakim, according to GTA sources, assured Thapa that the demands were justified and assured of prompt action.