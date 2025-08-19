GST reforms: Congress says it is vindicated

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it stands vindicated on its criticism of the “flawed” Goods and Services Tax after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a simplified GST structure.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh claimed the economy has never recovered from the twin “Modi-inflicted shocks” of GST 1.0 and demonetisation.

“It was the Vijay Kelkar Committee report of 2004 that led to the first announcement of GST in Mr P. Chidambaram’s Budget Speech of Feb 28, 2006. Here, Dr Kelkar and his colleagues offer their suggestions for a transformed GST 2.0,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The Indian National Congress stands vindicated on its criticism of the flawed GST 1.0 that was pushed through on July 1, 2017, giving the economy its second serious shock after the notebandi of Nov 8, 2016. The economy has never recovered from these twin Modi-inflicted shocks,” the Congress leader said in his post.

The Congress has been alleging that the GST 1.0 is flawed and there has to be one single tax, with Rahul Gamdhi dubbing it as “Gabbar Singh Tax”.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said the Centre has circulated the draft of the next-generation GST reforms among states and sought their cooperation to implement the proposal before Diwali.