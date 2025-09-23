GST ‘Bachat Utsav’ launched in Haryana

Chandigarh: The recently implemented GST reforms will provide an annual benefit of about “Rs 4,000 crore to Haryana residents and will bring the biggest transformation in the economic development of both the state and the nation”, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

The GST reforms will not only “provide relief to traders but will also simplify the lives of common consumers. The important aspect is that citizens will now be able to bring home indigenous products at lower GST rates. These reforms will promote ease of doing business and bring transparency to trade activities,” he added.

Saini made the remarks while interacting with shopkeepers and traders during a programme organised in the main market of Ladwa to launch the statewide GST ‘Bachat Utsav’.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini garlanded the statue of Maharaja Agrasen at Ramkundi Chowk and extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti and Navratri, after which he inaugurated the GST Bachat Utsav.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister passed through the Main Market and Sangam Market to reach Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Chowk, where he gave detailed information to shopkeepers and traders about the newly implemented GST rates by the government and appealed to people to bring home indigenous goods

and products.