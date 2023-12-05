GRSE delivers ‘INS Sandhayak’ ship to Navy

KOLKATA: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, has delivered the ‘INS Sandhayak’ – the largest survey vessel ever built in India and first in the series of four Survey Vessels Large (SVL) being built by it – to the Indian Navy.



The vessel was delivered on December 4, which is observed as the ‘Navy Day’ by the Indian Navy. According to GRSE, ‘INS Sandhayak’ and the remaining ships of the series are capable of full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of port and harbour approaches as well as the determination of navigation channels and routes.

In addition, the Sandhayak-class of SVLs can undertake surveys of maritime limits and collection of oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications. Such data adds muscle to India’s maritime capabilities.

These ships can also carry a helicopter each, participate in low-intensity combat and function as hospital ships. They can also be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Cmde. P R Hari IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, said: “We are proud to deliver this ship on the Navy Day and we are confident to deliver the balance three ships of the SVL project as per the committed timelines”.

GRSE is building 18 more warships for the Indian Navy, including three P-17A Advanced Frigates, eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft and four next generation offshore patrol vessels.