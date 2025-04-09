GRSE conducts drill for emergency preparedness

kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) conducted a comprehensive mock drill across all its premises on Tuesday.

The drill, held in accordance with GRSE’s commitment to safety and security, was aimed at simulating emergency response procedures in the event of a potential threat. As part of the exercise, employees across GRSE locations were fully evacuated in a coordinated operation that tested both the speed and effectiveness of existing emergency protocols.

The drill involved detailed checking of buildings and facilities, with teams assessing the alertness and responsiveness of staff and security personnel. The exercise also sought to evaluate the communication flow, coordination among various departments, and the efficiency of evacuation procedures under simulated crisis conditions.

According to officials, such drills are a routine part of GRSE’s risk mitigation strategy and are conducted at regular intervals.

“Safety and security remain top priorities at GRSE. These drills are not only crucial for identifying gaps in our response systems but also for reinforcing a culture of vigilance and readiness,” an official from the shipbuilding PSU said.

The mock drill also served as a refresher for employees, familiarising them with emergency exits, assembly points, and standard operating procedures during crisis scenarios.