GRSE-built vessel for Republic of Guyana delivered & commissioned

kolkata: The GRSE-built ocean-going passenger-cum-cargo ferry MV ‘Ma Lisha’ for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana was delivered and commissioned on April 23 at Georgetown, Guyana.



In an issued statement, GRSE said it has become the only shipbuilder in the country to have designed and built an ocean-going passenger-cum-cargo ferry and delivered it to a South American country that is at a sailing distance of over 11,500 nautical miles from Kolkata. Dr Mohammad Irfan Ali, President, Cooperative Republic of Guyana highlighted that the “relationship between Guyana and India is important and critical for both the countries and MV MA Lisha has made the journey that is filled with friendship and one that symbolises the relationship between India and Guyana cementing the values of trust, honour, respect, democracy and one in which we see the development of people of both the countries as a priority.”

During the commissioning ceremony of the vessel, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded GRSE’s efforts and said: “Despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, which followed soon after the agreement for the supply of the ferry was signed, I think it’s worth noting that the ferry was delivered on time and for that I congratulate GRSE.”

Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Commodore PR Hari, IN (Retd) mentioned, “GRSE has the capability to build marine platforms ranging from 5-ton boats to 24600-ton fleet tankers, from warships to commercial vessels.”