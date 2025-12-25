GRP arrests three Rohingyas from Kanpur railway station

Kanpur (UP): Three Rohingya immigrants were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from the Kanpur Central railway station after a subsequent alert, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mohd Ibraheem (26), his friend Mohd Hashim (21), and his sister-in-law Shauq Tara (17), all natives of Myanmar. They were staying at a Rohingya shelter home in Bangladesh before entering India illegally, Circle Officer (GRP Kanpur) Dushyant Kumar Singh told PTI.

"We had received information through the Rail Help helpline on Wednesday that two men were seen accompanying a girl suspiciously in a general coach of the Sampark Kranti Express train", he added.

Acting promptly, a GRP team entered the coach as the train arrived at Kanpur Central railway station and found the trio, the CO said.

When questioned, they failed to give satisfactory answers and were deboarded from the train and taken to the GRP police post for detailed interrogation.

During questioning, Mohd Ibraheem allegedly confessed to having entered India illegally, the CO said.

Ibraheem told police that he has been living in rented accommodation at Narwal in Jammu with his wife and four-month-old daughter since 2024, the officer added.

He further revealed that he had recently travelled to Bangladesh and returned to India along with his friend Mohd Hashim and his sister-in-law Shauq Tara, he said.

The accused boarded the train from Silchar in Assam and travelled via Guwahati, Jalpaiguri and Prayagraj before reaching Kanpur.

Their intended destination was Delhi, from where they planned to proceed to Jammu, the officials said.

The police said the three failed to produce any valid documents, including passports, visas or identity cards and were formally held.

Local intelligence units, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Army Intelligence and the Special Branch also questioned the accused, they said.

An FIR has been registered at the GRP police station under Section 21 of the Foreigners Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officials added.