'Growth of Raj GDP at 11.04% a good sign'

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is our priority to provide relief to people. The economy of Rajasthan is continuously growing despite the ill effects of Covid. The growth of the state's GDP at the rate of 11.04 per cent is a good sign of the economy and the growth in double digit has been possible due to the positive policies of the state government.



Gehlot was addressing a function organised at his official residence on the completion of four years of the state government on Saturday.

He said the state GDP has increased by Rs 3 lakh crore in the last three years, which is a sign of the development of the state. The size of the state GDP has increased to Rs 12 lakh crore. The per capita income in the last 3 years has increased by 26.81 per cent. The per capita income in the country is increasing at the rate of 6.08 per cent whereas, in Rajasthan, the per capita income is increasing at the rate of 8.24 per cent.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has done unprecedented work in medical and health services. Rajasthan is the only state among the big states of the country, where 7 per cent of the budget is being spent on healthcare, whereas 5.6 per cent of the budget is spent on health in Gujarat.

Brushing aside the criticism of the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS) for Rajasthan government employees, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said India witnessed development even when the OPS was in place. He asserted that the OPS will continue in Rajasthan as pension is a state subject.

Gehlot called upon other states to revive the old pension scheme and also demanded a uniform policy for social security in the entire country. He said the central government should come forward to make the policy. He claimed that the schemes of his government were designed and prepared in such a manner that the people have less impact of inflation on them. He said that the work done in the field of education in the state is remarkable. In the last 4 years in Rajasthan 1,639 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools have been opened in which around 3 lakh children are studying.

Accusing the BJP of spreading lies on farmers' loan waiver issue, Gehlot said cooperative loans of 22 lakh farmers have been waived by the government with Rs 14,000 crore. He alleged that loans from nationalised banks could not be waived because the central government was not cooperating. On the law and order situation, Gehlot said his government introduced a new system of registering all FIRs due to which the number of registration of cases increased and that was expected.

He informed that the number of cases registered through court orders has significantly reduced and also there was reduction in the time taken for investigation of rape cases.