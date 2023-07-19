GreenCo Silver rating for NF Railway’s workshop

N. F. Railway’s carriage and wagon workshop, New Bongaigaon received the GreenCo Silver rating by CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, India in July 2023. New Bongaigaon Workshop is the first workshop in N. F. Railway to achieve the GreenCo Silver rating. The workshop achieved silver rating by completing its various green rating on-site works. GreenCo is a rating system, an initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry to facilitate Indian industries to substantially improve their environmental friendly performance thereby saving both natural and financial resources.

N. F. Railway’s carriage & wagon workshop, New Bongaigaon under the guidance of chief workshop manager Partha Pratim Roy has done tremendous work towards environment protection and has received Greenco Silver rating with combined team efforts of all the officials.

The workshop used energy efficient equipment’s, green infrastructure for the maintenance of rolling stocks. It has also reduced Green house gases emission to a good extent in the last few years.