‘Green Hydrogen Policy to help convert Agri-residue into assets from liability’

Chandigarh: In a bid to make Punjab a front-runner state in green & clean energy production across the country, New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister, Aman Arora on Friday said that Punjab Green Hydrogen Policy drafted by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), will help to convert the agriculture residues, which is now considered as a liability, into green energy assets.



Presiding over a half-day Open-House Session on the Draft Green Hydrogen Policy for the State of Punjab organised here at CII, Aman Arora said that the Policy aims to make Punjab a Green Hydrogen/Ammonia producer with a production capacity of 100 Kilo tonnes per annum by the year 2030, besides, developing innovative manufacturing capacities of producing Hydrogen such as biomass gasification, steam methane reforming, electrolysis of waste water, Hydrogen fuel blending etc.

This initiative will pave a way to explore the technologies for producing green hydrogen from biomass. Punjab has been mainly focusing on the production of green hydrogen from biomass, which is an attractive option for transition to a zero-carbon future as 20 million tonnes of paddy straw is being generated annually, he added.