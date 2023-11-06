Grapevine: Ahead of crucial polls, fixer on move again

NEW DELHI: Before the crucial polls, grapevine has it that after Kiran Patel and Sanjay Sherpuria, the BJP in its vigorous efforts to clean its stables, has zeroed on a Panditji from Bihar, who of late has become very active in the lobbying circles of Delhi, and has been impersonating, cheating and extorting hapless business persons with the promise to sort out their problems through his high connections in the top echelons of BJP, RSS, ED and PMO. It is learnt that investigative and intelligence agencies are also scrutinising his alleged link with one very senior IRS officer who was moved out of ED, and their ownership of huge tracts of land around Bhopal.