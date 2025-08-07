Grand state-level event to be held in Kurukshetra on Nov 25

Chandigarh: Haryana government will organise a grand state-level event in Kurukshetra on November 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The event will witness participation of lakhs of devotees. This programme will not only serve as an occasion to pay tribute, but also as a platform to spread the message of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice, protection of religion and his commitment to humanity.

To ensure the event is historic, dignified and inclusive, the state govt has constituted a high-level committee comprising representatives from the Sikh community, Sant Samaj and various religious organisations.

A review meeting of this committee was held in Panchkula on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, where the overall preparation of the program was discussed in detail. Intellectuals and respected figures from the Sikh community also shared their valuable suggestions.

Providing further details, the Chief Minister informed that four ‘Shobha Yatras’ will be carried out from different regions of the state to disseminate the life, teachings and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji among the people.

The first Yatra will begin from Dabwali and pass through Ratia, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Dhamtan Sahib, and Kaithal before culminating in Kurukshetra. The second Yatra will start from Lohgarh, traveling through Sadhaura, Bilaspur, Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Radaur, and Ladwa. The third Yatra will start from Faridabad, proceeding via Gurugram, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal. The fourth Yatra will commence from Kalka passing through Pinjore, Panchkula, Ambala, and Shahabad en route to Kurukshetra.

The Chief Minister further informed that in addition to these Yatras, a month-long series of events dedicated to the revered Guru will be organized throughout Haryana. These include seminars, quiz contests, painting and essay writing competitions, symposiums for school and college students, to engage the youth and instill in them the values embodied by Guru Tegh Bahadur.