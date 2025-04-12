Grand procession held on eve of 3-day ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’ mega theatrical

New Delhi: In a vibrant display of cultural pride and historical grandeur, a majestic procession commemorating the life and legacy of the illustrious Samrat Vikramaditya was held on Friday, stretching from Fatehpuri in Chandni Chowk to the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

The 3-day mega-drama is a visionary initiative of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and will be held at Madhavdas Park near the Red Fort in the national capital, scheduled on April 12 to 14, to explore the legacy and governance model of King Vikramaditya of Ujjaiyni (present time Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

CM of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, who chaired the procession event, shared her enthusiasm about the performance.

“The values and standards set by Samrat Vikramaditya are timeless. They serve as a guiding light for good governance and offer inspiration for future generations,” she remarked.

CM Gupta, appointed as the welcoming chairperson for this national-scale celebration by the MP government, invited all citizens of Delhi to experience the performance of the grand drama.

The event has been hailed as a fitting tribute to India’s illustrious cultural heritage under the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”