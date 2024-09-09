Gradual integration of Andaman tribals into mainstream sparks mixed reactions

Port Blair: The gradual integration of tribals in Andaman and Nicobar Islands into mainstream society has sparked mixed reactions with some experts expressing concern that it could lead to their exploitation by outsiders, while others believe it is essential for their survival, advocating for education to help them adapt to societal changes.

This trend is primarily noticed among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) such as Shompens, Jarawas (Ang), Onges, and the Great Andamanese who live in their respective reserved dense forests where non-tribals are barred.

A watershed moment took place on April 19, 2024, when Nauaaw and six other Shompens, including Jetuwai, Thuwaee, and Chemai, voted in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, marking a significant milestone for their community.

Shompens are predominantly uncontacted nomadic hunters, with a population of 244 on Nicobar Island.

Nicobar Island is currently in the news due to the Rs 72,000-crore international transshipment project by the Centre, which some fear might displace the Shompens.

However, local administration officials claimed that the project is proposed for an area not inhabited by the Shompens, as they had already moved inside jungles following the 2004 tsunami.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the project, some Shompens, who had preferred isolation, participated in the voting process, signalling a step towards gradual integration into mainstream society.

Additionally, some members are in touch with government tamiyos (caretakers in Shompen language) for essentials, which anthropologists view as the beginning of a broader shift towards integration at their own willingness.

Dr Pronob Sircar, Tribal Welfare Officer at the Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti (AAJS), explained, “The gradual integration of PVTGs is occurring through tribal policies that encourage developing communication channels and participation based on their willingness.”

He added that the Ang tribe is also adapting to mainstream lifestyles, with initiatives like the ‘Ang Katha’ educational module documenting their rituals and ethnobotanical knowledge.

“Similar educational modules are in place for other PVTGs, which will help them differentiate between societal norms,” he said.

While some experts argue that such integration threatens indigenous cultures, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs asserts that it aims to empower and stabilise these populations.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram emphasised, “Integration is based on the tribes’ willingness, not coercion, and aims to balance modernisation with cultural preservation.”

Personalities like Great Andamanese Queen Surmai, Onge King Totoko, and Nicobar Prince Rashid support gradual integration.Onge King Totoko works for the Public Welfare Department in Dugong Creek, and his neighbours, Rakabegi and Oroti, hold government positions.

Similarly, significant social transformation is evident among the Great Andamanese, who previously rarely left their settlement areas. Techa became the first Great Andamanese to clear the NEET-2022 exam, highlighting her challenging journey from Strait Island.

“My journey from remote Strait Island to Port Blair and then clearing the NEET was challenging. My concern was my acceptance in the outside world,” she said.