Govt’s OMSS move brings down atta prices by `6-8/kg during Jan-Feb

New Delhi: There is some relief for people coughing up extra money to buy atta as prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) have come down by Rs 6-8 per kg in the last two months after the government’s decision to sell grain in the open market.



According to Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India (RFMFI), wheat production is estimated at around 106-110 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year. However, the association said that there is need to continue the export ban on wheat and wheat products, including atta, maida (fine wheat flour) and suji (semolina) during the FY24 to maintain the price of essential commodities.

It also noted that the government’s decision to launch Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) on January 25 has resulted in a reduction in prices of wheat and wheat products by Rs 600-800 per quintal pan-India basis.

According to the federation, atta prices are currently hovering around Rs 2,600-3,000 per quintal vis-a-vis Rs 3,400-3,800 per quintal in the mid of January 2023 and the Centre is selling 50 lakh tonnes in the open market to cool down the prices.

“Following wider consultations, the government allowed the Food Corporation of India to offload 50 tonnes of wheat from the central pool stock, despite marginal stocks in their hands, in the market to cool down the soaring wheat and atta prices,” said Pramod Kumar S, president of RFMFI.

Out of this, 45 lakh tonnes are meant for bulk consumers, including flour millers. The federation further said that as per its initial findings of ongoing survey of wheat crop for the upcoming season, the area under the wheat cultivation is about 343.23 lakh hectares.