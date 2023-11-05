Govt’s move to extend free ration scheme indicates economic distress: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday said the government’s decision to extend the free ration scheme for another five years is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities in the country.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shifting his position on the issue.

“His latest announcement is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities. For the vast majority of Indians incomes have not grown in line with the sky-high prices of essential commodities,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He said the prime minister has announced that the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) will be extended by another five years.

As chief minister of Gujarat he had consistently opposed the National Food Security Act (NFSA) passed by Parliament in Sept 2013, the Congress leader claimed.

Ramesh claimed that PMGKY essentially mirrors the NFSA, which already encompassed 80 crore Indians. He also alleged that this is not the only instance of a U-turn by the Prime Minister, citing the example of MGNREGA, which became a lifeline

during the pandemic, and

how the Prime Minister’s stance on it had changed over time.

During a rally in Durg, the Prime Minister announced the government’s plan to extend the free ration scheme, covering 80 crore impoverished individuals, for an additional five years. This decision is intended to provide continued assistance to those in need.