Govt’s helpline for mental health gets over 2 lakh calls

New Delhi: The union health ministry has on Saturday said that the Tele-Manas helpline under the National Tele Mental Health Programme has received over 2,00,000 calls since its launch in October 2022. The ministry sees it a major achievement as the number of calls have doubled in just three months.



Notably, the highest number of calls related to exam stress is observed during the exam season. These callers were helped by the counsellors with supportive counselling and self-help strategies that helped them in coming out with flying colours. Efforts are also made to reach more students/adolescents in various educational institutes.

Currently, there are 42 active Tele Manas cells across 31 states and Union Territories. The service handles over 1,300 calls daily in 20 different languages.

The programme has initiated follow-up on approximately 7,000 calls, and has successfully connected callers requiring specialized care to relevant services such as District Mental Health Programmes (DMHP) and other local health facilities.

The programme continues its mission to develop an extensive digital mental health network throughout India, aiming to serve every individual in need, the ministry said.

The service is accessible through the toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, with options to choose preferred languages.

It is part of the government’s initiative to bolster the nation’s mental health workforce and make mental health services accessible and free to every household.