Govt's goal is to make J-K a place where all can thrive: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday listed various welfare schemes to be undertaken by the government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying the goal is to make Jammu and Kashmir a place where every individual can thrive and prosperity is shared.

Sinha was addressing the maiden session of the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of J&K.

"Our goal is a Jammu and Kashmir where every individual has the opportunity to thrive, where prosperity is shared, and where every citizen can reach their full potential, where economic growth is inclusive, where social harmony prevails and opportunities are abundant for all.

"A prosperous and vibrant Jammu and Kashmir is within our reach, and it is up to each one of us to contribute to this historic transformation," he said in his address here.

The LG said the government is committed to provide 200 units of free electricity to deserving households for which modalities are being worked out.

He said the work on sanctioned power projects will be expedited to make J-K self-sufficient in electricity needs.

"My government will seek the support of the Government of India for a significant leap forward in our energy sector. Completion of four mega hydro electric power projects, with sanctioned capacity of 3014 MW, will be expedited for doubling the hydro power generation capacity by 2026 to not only make J&K self-sufficient in power but also to enable us to generate revenue from this vital green resource. Another four mega hydro electric power projects of 1818 MW will be followed rigorously to get the work on these power generating projects started," he said.

Sinha said the government will pursue implementation of the Rangarajan Committee report, crafted under the guidance of former RBI governor C Rangarajan in 2011, which had recommended a roadmap for creating jobs and enhancing economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG said all the vacancies in the government sector will be filled on a fast track basis.

Sinha further said the government is committed to providing free, clean and safe drinking water to all.

"To achieve this, 3,256 water supply schemes at an estimated cost of more than Rs 13,000 crore are under execution which will provide functional tap connections to all the 19.27 lakh rural households. This will be completed by March 2025. For quality assurance of drinking water, NABL accredited labs will be established at appropriate levels," he said.

Sinha said the government will ensure that all benefits are extended to the tourism sector, as an "industry".

"This will ensure that this sector witnesses requisite growth in investment for improving tourism infrastructure and services. My government will focus on enhancing the quality of tourist experience, and devise appropriate interventions to manage the tourist inflow," he added.

On the industrial sector, the LG said the J&K Industrial Policy, 2021-30, has been notified for encouraging private investment and to boost the industrial sector.

"New Central Sector package of Rs 28,400 crore is also available for encouraging new investments. My government will ensure that requisite infrastructure for the development of industrial units is made available on priority, subsidized industrial land is transparently allotted and it actually translates in attracting new investment, creating employment opportunities for the locals, developing backward regions and expanding existing industrial units," he said.

The Council of Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir has recently passed a unanimous resolution for reviewing the J&K Industrial Policy, 2021-30, to achieve this objective, he added.

He said the government will develop 46 new industrial estates with all the modern facilities to attract industries and enhance job opportunities.

On healthcare, Sinha said the government will focus on strengthening primary healthcare services for making available medical treatment and drugs at the grass root level. Preventive diagnosis/ screening will be carried forward for timely diagnosis of the non-communicable diseases and their treatment, he added.

"Universal health coverage will be carried forward with better services for the benefit of common masses. My government will create a Chief Minister's Medical Trust for providing financial assistance to the needy for terminal diseases like cancer, heart and kidney transplants. Facilities for dialysis will be created at sub-divisional level to meet the rising need for it in recent times," he said.

Sinha said the drug menace in J&K, which has risen in the past decade, represents a complex challenge intertwined with socio-economic factors and historical context.

"By integrating law enforcement with community-based prevention and mental health services, my government is committed to building a healthier, drug-free future for its citizens by leading a 'War Against Drug Abuse'," he added.

Sinha said the government will ensure completion of all the rural houses sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin).

"Left out deserving families will also be supported with housing assistance. Government will ensure 100 per cent convergence for making available PMAY-G houses with all basic amenities besides conducting 100 per cent social audit of all PMAY-G housing units," he said.

The LG also outlined the steps to be taken by the government to provide social security benefits for the underprivileged sections of the society.

"My government will expand and streamline the social assistance programs for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, disabled, underprivileged, downtrodden, backward and vulnerable sections of the society and low-income families," he said.

For empowering marginalized communities, reservation benefits have been extended to economically weaker sections, OBCs, Valmikis, Paharis, Paddaris, Kolis and Gadda Brahmins, and the Forest Right Act, 2006 has also been made operational, Sinha said.

"The government will also take major initiatives for welfare of Scheduled Tribes, in the areas of health, education, skill development, culture, literature, infrastructure development and livelihoods, besides granting forest rights to the tribal communities. The Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building and TRI Hostel at Khimber, Srinagar will also be made functional for the welfare of ST population," he said.