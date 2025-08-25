Govt’s focus is on creating maximum job opportunities: Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing an event in Ahmedabad via video link, he said India has to become self-reliant in today’s world and appealed to youngsters to adopt indigenous products.

Noting that only Operation Sindoor is not patriotism, he appealed to traders to decide to sell only swadeshi items.

“We launched Skill India Mission under which crores of youth are being prepared as skilled manpower in

different fields. Today, a large part of the world is stuck in the problem of ageing; they need youth, and India has the capacity to provide youth to the world.

“If the youth are skilled today, there are several employment possibilities for them. They become self-reliant, this gives them the

power,” Modi said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sardardham Phase II in Ahmedabad after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a girls’ hostel.

He hailed the society’s support in the progress of their daughters.

The Central government has introduced several changes to the education system through the new National Education Policy, with the biggest emphasis on skill, Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated that his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth through Start Up India and Mudra Yojana.

“Today, the number of startups in India has reached close to 2 lakh. Startups are being created in tier 2 and 3 cities. We started the Mudra Yojana. Under this, Rs 33 lakh crore have been given to the youth for self-employment. Due to this, lakhs of youth have become self-reliant and are also making others self-reliant,” he added.

Modi said the world values India’s talent along with its labour and understands its importance, which has created new opportunities in various countries.

“Our youths are surprising the world in many sectors like healthcare, education, and space,” he added.

Stressing that India should become self-reliant, the Prime Minister exhorted young people to support the country’s effort by using indigenous products.