‘Govt’s anti-Naxal strategy delivering historic results’

NEW DELHI: The Central government’s zero-tolerance policy to wipe out Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) has achieved considerable success, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha while replying to Starred Question No 122.

The minister asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home minister Amit Shah, LWE—a movement born in 1967—has been pushed to the brink.

There was a time, Rai said, when the entire belt from Pashupatinath to Tirupati was labelled the “Red Corridor”, but now only a small portion of it remained affected.

He expressed confidence that the remaining pockets of extremism would

be totally eradicated by March 2026.

He criticised previous governments for considering LWE purely as a state issue; hence, there was no national policy. On the contrary, he stated, the present government has implemented an integrated and coordinated national

approach of security operations, infrastructure development, and community rehabilitation.