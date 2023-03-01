Govt writes to states on heat-related illness surveillance as mercury rises

New Delhi: Gearing up to tackle the heat-related illness as temperature rises in some places ahead of the summer season, the Union Health Ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that all their health facilities update information on heat-related illnesses and deaths on the designated portal.



Drawing attention to “National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses”, which is available on website of National Centre for Disease Control, the Health Ministry has requested for dissemination of guidance document to all districts for effective preparedness of health department and health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases arising because of it, record maintenance and surveillance, etc.

From March 1, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) in all states and districts will be conducted on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter to all states and Union Territories.

“Please ensure that all the health facilities participate using existing P-form level login information and continue to keep line lists of cases and deaths as per the prescribed formats,” Bhushan said.

In the letter, Bhushan also urged all states and UTs to review health facility preparedness for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment.

Availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured, he said, adding, “Temperatures have already touched unusual high at some places in the country and substantial deviations from expected normal temperatures for this time of the year are also being reported from some states and districts.”

The daily heat alerts, which are being shared by NPCCHH, NCDC, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with states, indicate forecasts of heat waves for next few days and may be disseminated promptly at district and health facility level, he wrote.

The health secretary further asked the state, district and city health departments to ensure implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, managing and assessing response to heat along with responding agencies.