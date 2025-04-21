‘Govt working to uplift every section of society’

Chandigarh: The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been “upholding the vision of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by working to uplift every section of society” through the core philosophy of Antyodaya (welfare of the last person), Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

Khattar made the remarks while addressing a ‘Constitution Samman’ ceremony held in Haibatpur village of Nilokheri in Karnal district on Saturday, where he participated as the chief guest and paid floral tribute to the statue of Dr Ambedkar.

He further said that the Opposition “failed to respect Dr Ambedkar and even prevented him from winning elections”.

“It was Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who supported him (Ambedkar) in becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1955,” Khattar added.

He added that while the Opposition had “always opposed reservation, the present government has ensured justice and welfare for every section of society”.

Khatter shared that on April 14, Prime Minister Modi visited Haryana on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. On the same day, Haryana got its first airport and the foundation stone for an 800 MW thermal power plant was laid in Yamunanagar.