Govt working to establish AI, digital colleges in state: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Emphasising the growing role of artificial intelligence in education, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government is working towards establishing AI and digital colleges to equip youth with future-ready skills.



Saini made the remarks during the convocation ceremony at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST).

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the convocation ceremony as chief guest, while Haryana Governor and Chancellor Ashim Kumar Ghosh was also present.

Addressing the gathering, Saini congratulated the graduating students, saying the degrees and medals were the result of years of hard work, discipline and dedication. He also acknowledged the role of teachers and parents in shaping students’ achievements.

Recalling the legacy of social reformer Deenbandhu Chaudhary Chhotu Ram, after whom the university is named, Saini said education remains the most powerful tool to overcome poverty and ignorance. He noted that the institution continues to contribute to nation-building by blending these ideals with modern science and technology.

Highlighting Haryana’s progress, the Chief Minister said the state has established a strong identity through advancements in education, sports, research, culture and industry. He reiterated the government’s focus on making youth self-reliant and globally competitive.

To promote research, the state has allocated Rs 20 crore under the Haryana State Research Fund. In 2025–26, over 350 proposals were received, with around 90 shortlisted. An additional Rs 20 crore has been earmarked this year. Alongside, nearly two lakh youth have been provided employment through a transparent recruitment process, he said. Saini added that a Rs 10 crore fund will be created to boost quality higher education and research excellence.

Urging students to remain dedicated, he called for mental, physical and moral strength to succeed in a competitive world.

He extended his best wishes to the graduates.