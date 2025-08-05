Govt working for tribal welfare rising above party lines: MP CM in Assembly

Bhopal: Amid heated exchanges in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly over the large-scale rejection of forest rights claims by tribal communities, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday defended his government’s policies and reaffirmed a strong commitment to tribal welfare. He stated that the state government is functioning beyond party lines to ensure dignity, security, and development for the tribal population.

Responding to a Call Attention Motion raised by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, CM Yadav told the House that “no tribal family will face eviction during the monsoon season,” and reiterated that his government is working under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the lives of forest dwellers and marginalised communities.

“We are running targeted schemes like the ‘Dharti Aba Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ and 'Pradhan Mantri JANMAN Yojana' to ensure access to essential infrastructure—roads, schools, hospitals—in tribal-dominated areas,” he said.

Yadav added that the Centre has extended adequate, time-bound financial support to all 89 tribal-majority development blocks of the state.

“Under our housing scheme, every eligible tribal family is being given Rs 2 lakh to build a permanent house. These are not just policy announcements but actions reflecting our governance model,” he said.

Underscoring a spirit of cooperation, the Chief Minister declared: “We are open to all constructive suggestions. If the Leader of Opposition or any member brings forward any welfare-oriented proposal, we are ready to hold discussions outside the Assembly as well.”

He also highlighted the government’s cultural initiatives, such as promoting the Bhagoria festival, preserving tribal traditions, and encouraging the use of indigenous musical instruments instead of DJs at social

functions.

“In tribal areas like Jhabua, communities have voluntarily adopted traditional music in marriage ceremonies,”

he noted.

CM Yadav said that the state has already distributed over 23,500 land leases to tribal families and assured the House that his government remains committed to protecting both the rights and heritage of tribal communities.