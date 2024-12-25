Govt working for public welfare: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the government is consistently working for the welfare of the people by following the path shown by our great personalities. He emphasized that the state has taken several beneficial decisions inspired by the teachings and guidance of these personalities.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at a statue unveiling ceremony organised by the Bharatiya Jat Vikas Manch, along with the villagers of Phoolkan, on the occasion of Maharaja Surajmal’s Balidan Diwas in village Phoolkan, district Sirsa, on Tuesday. Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Maharaja Surajmal installed in the village and also planted a sapling. Thereafter, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Chief Minister announced to give Rs 21 lakh to the Bharatiya Jat Vikas Manch and Rs 11 lakh to the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Shikshaarth and Charitable Trust.

He described the life of Maharaja Surajmal as both inspiring and exemplary for the younger generations. He stated that Maharaja Surajmal’s name is held with immense pride and honor among the rulers who stood strong against the Mughals in North India. At the young age of 14, Maharaja Surajmal assumed control of the administration of the Bharatpur state and went on to expand it through numerous victorious battles.

Saini stated that his primary goal is to ensure the welfare and upliftment of farmers, labourers, people belonging to scheduled castes and backward classes, and the overall development of the state. He emphasised that it is the government’s duty to protect the honour and self-respect of every citizen. “The government has drawn inspiration from the great personality of Maharaja Surajmal ji, and in his footsteps, has implemented numerous public welfare policies,” he said, adding that Haryana is the only state in the entire country that purchases all 24 crops of farmers at the MSP, with payments for their crops being made within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister highlighted the “exploitation of youth by contractors in previous governments” and emphasised that his government has addressed the issue. Saini said that the government is dedicated to empowering women. A target has been set to make 5 lakh women “Lakhpati Didi” in the state. So far, 1.5 lakh women have achieved this status.