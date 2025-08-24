Govt working for protection and welfare for cows: Saini

Chandigarh: Ensuring protection of cows, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is continuously working for the protection and welfare of cows. Along with financial grants for fodder, efforts are being made to make gaushalas self-reliant.

The Chief Minister was addressing a ceremony for distribution of fodder grants to gaushalas at Shri Krishna Gaushala, Badopal in Fatehabad district on Saturday. At the event, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Shri Rajendranand Maharaj, calling his life a source of inspiration, and urged citizens to take inspiration from his life and carry forward social work.

In the gaushalas premises, he planted a Triveni sapling under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign to give the message of environmental protection. On this occasion, the Chief Minister handed over fodder grant cheques of Rs 7.2 crore to managers of 67 gaushalas in the district. He said that this year, a total grant of Rs 88.50 crore is being released for 605 gaushalas of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced Rs 21 lakh for the development of village Badopal and declared that the wildlife treatment centre in Badopal will be named after Shri Rajendranand Maharaj.