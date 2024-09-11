Govt worker handling campaign in Hry: Cong to EC

Chandigarh: The Congress has filed a complaint to the Election Commission wherein it has alleged that BJP candidates were misusing government machinery for campaigning.



It has accused Haryana Assembly employees of handling the Speaker’s election management. Congress’ legal human rights and RTI department chairman KC Bhatia has sent a complaint that the employees are handling the election management of BJP candidate from Panchkula and for Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. Bhatia mentioned the name of Assembly employee Dinesh Sharma, alleging that he has violated the Model Code of Conduct.