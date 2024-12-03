Govt: Women constitute 4.4% of CAPF, Assam Rifles

New Delhi: Women constitute nearly 4.4 per cent of the 9.48 lakh strong Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles with their numbers increasing from 15,499 to 42,910 in the last 10 years, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 4,138 women personnel are likely to be recruited in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles in 2025.

“It is a constant endeavour of the ministry to increase the number of women in CAPF. It is noteworthy that number of women in CAPF has gone up from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,190 in 2024,” the reply said.

In terms of percentage, CISF has the highest representation of women at 7.02 per cent in total force strength of around 1.51 lakh followed by 4.43 per cent in SSB, 4.41 per cent in BSF, 4.05 per cent ITBP, 4.01 per cent in Assam Rifles and 3.38 per cent in CRPF, it said.

The minister said 835 women personnel have been recruited in CAPF and Assam Rifles in 2024 while 5,469 are in the process of recruitment.

In response to a separate question on women’s representation in state and Union Territory police forces, Rai cited data from the Bureau of Police Research and Development that showed the total strength of women personnel in state police as of January 1, 2023, was 2,63,762.

He said police is a state subject in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The minister said it is primarily the responsibility of the state governments and Union Territory administrations to recruit more women police personnel.