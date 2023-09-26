Govt will not curtail protests: Karnataka Chief Minister

BENGALURU:With protests intensifying over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu and bandh being called on the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government will not curtail them, but underlined the importance of maintenance of peace.



The Chief Minister also said the state government will place its argument more forcefully before the Supreme Court on the issue, when it next comes up for hearing, and is committed to protecting the interest of the state.

While some farmers' outfits have called for 'Bengaluru bandh' on Tuesday on the Cauvery issue, several Kannada outfits, under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' led by Kannada activists Vatal Nagaraj have called for state-wide bandh on September 29.

"We had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and Regulation Committee. The court rejected our partition, also Tamil Nadu's.

They (TN) initially sought 24,000 cusecs, then 7,200 cusecs, we said we can't even give 5,000 cusecs, as there is no water," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Apex Court did not accept it, and the matter is coming before the Court on September 26.

We will place our argument more forcefully."