Govt websites restored

New Delhi: Government websites, including that of the Department of Economic Affairs, Commerce Ministry, and Department of Telecom, were restored after a brief disruption caused by a power outage at a data centre of National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI).

Sources aware of the disruption said the websites went down because of a power outage at the NICSI data centre at Shastri Park and the issue is being resolved. “The power outage at Shastri Park data centre of NICSI led to disruption in the functioning of some government websites. The sites are being restored,” a source said.