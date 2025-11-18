Govt warns citizens as criminal networks misuse Iran’s visa waiver
New Delhi: The Indian government on Monday raised alarms over a series of incidents in which citizens were lured to Iran under false promises of employment or transit to other countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, where it is mentioned that exploiting Iran’s visa-free entry policy for ordinary Indian passport holders, criminal groups have deceived numerous travellers, many of whom were later kidnapped and held for ransom.
