Govt warns citizens as criminal networks misuse Iran’s visa waiver

BY MPost18 Nov 2025 12:15 AM IST

New Delhi: The Indian government on Monday raised alarms over a series of incidents in which citizens were lured to Iran under false promises of employment or transit to other countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, where it is mentioned that exploiting Iran’s visa-free entry policy for ordinary Indian passport holders, criminal groups have deceived numerous travellers, many of whom were later kidnapped and held for ransom.

