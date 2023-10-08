Govt urges Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy if needed

Kochi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday urged the Indians stranded in Israel, which is at war with the Palestinian group Hamas, to stay safe and to contact the Indian embassy there if they require any assistance.



Speaking to reporters here, Muraleedharan said the Indian embassy has already issued an advisory to Indians there to stay safe. ‘Indians in Israel can approach the Indian Embassy anytime. The embassy will extend all sorts of assistance to Indians stranded there,’ he said.

Asked about India’s stand on the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas outfit, Muraleedharan said the Prime Minister had made it clear and expressed shock over the ‘terror attack’ on Israel.

‘We express solidarity with the people of Israel,’ the Union Minister said.

Hamas launched a wave of rocket attacks on Saturday, killing over 200 people in Israel in the biggest escalation in decades. Israel has responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing more than 230 people, according to media reports.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv and the Representative Office of India in Palestine on Saturday issued advisories asking Indian nationals in respective countries to “remain vigilant” and “directly contact the Office” in case of emergency.

According to details on the website of the Indian Embassy here, there are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel.