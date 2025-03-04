Govt unveils roadmap for IAF capability enhancement, pushes for self-reliance

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening the Indian Air Force (IAF), an empowered committee on Monday submitted its report to the government, outlining a strategic roadmap for enhancing the force’s operational capabilities.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh presented the report to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital.

The report provides a comprehensive plan to modernise the IAF through technological advancements, force optimisation and self-reliance in defence production. It emphasises short, medium and long-term measures to ensure the IAF retains its air superiority amid evolving security challenges. The high-powered committee conducted an exhaustive assessment of critical areas requiring intervention, recommending a structured approach to modernisation and force augmentation.

It advocates for an integrated approach involving Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private sector companies to scale up indigenous production and minimise dependency on foreign acquisitions. The objective is to foster a robust and sustainable defence ecosystem, positioning India as a global leader in military aviation technology.

The report underscores the urgent need for technological upgrades, procurement of advanced platforms and the development of enhanced defence infrastructure.

Key modernisation initiatives include the induction of Rafale fighter jets from France and the procurement of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A, an indigenous fighter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Plans are also in place for the development of Tejas Mk-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) to bolster India’s air superiority in the future. The upgradation of existing fighter jet fleets, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000, and MiG-29, remains a priority.

Acknowledging the significance of the committee’s recommendations, Rajnath Singh stressed the need for their swift and time-bound implementation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to modernising the IAF while strengthening domestic defence manufacturing, ensuring enhanced national security.

To strengthen indigenous production, the government is pushing for the development of next-generation fighter jets, naval aircraft, and transport planes, including the C-295, in collaboration with Tata and Airbus. Efforts are also underway to enhance missile and air defence systems, including the deployment of the S-400 Triumf system from Russia and the indigenous development of Akash, Astra, and BrahMos missiles.

Strategic modernisation efforts extend to force multipliers such as Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&CS), enhanced drone and UAV capabilities, and cyber warfare advancements. The expansion of airbases along the northern and northeastern borders, the development of emergency landing strips, and the upgrade of Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) are also being prioritised.